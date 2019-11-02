Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Spartan Motors stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. 739,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,653. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $288.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $171,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 614,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 19,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

