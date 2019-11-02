SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.14. 62,128,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,018,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.93. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $304.55.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

