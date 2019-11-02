SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,969,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.9% in the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $7,655,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $361.35. 912,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,484. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $284.45 and a twelve month high of $362.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.86.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.3726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

