Spectrum (SPT) Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $32,213.00 and $21,228.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00631120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010238 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001131 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

