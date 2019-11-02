SPINDLE Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,005.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 2nd. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $690,685.00 and $14,005.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.43. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00773905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00196986 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002420 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00067271 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003519 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,209,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $24.68, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.