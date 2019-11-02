Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Brian Oreilly bought 9,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $105,930.00.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Spok Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOK. BidaskClub cut Spok from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Spok by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Spok by 33.3% in the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Spok in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Spok in the second quarter worth about $130,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

