Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $175.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $182.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Spotify to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an underperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Spotify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.81.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $138.29. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spotify by 64.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Spotify by 148.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

