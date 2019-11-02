Sprint (S) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sprint (NYSE:S) is scheduled to be announcing its Q2 2020 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sprint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprint alerts:

Shares of S stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Sprint has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 630.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In related news, CTO John Saw sold 189,531 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $1,294,496.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 194,480 shares of Sprint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,279,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,085 shares of company stock worth $2,588,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on S shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.