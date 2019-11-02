SPX Flow Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SPX Flow in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for SPX Flow’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLOW. TheStreet raised shares of SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

SPX Flow stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

