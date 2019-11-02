SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Up 10.6% on Strong Earnings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s stock price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $58.80 and last traded at $57.52, 3,672,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 109% from the average session volume of 1,756,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.01.

The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSNC. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 target price on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth about $89,502,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,572,000 after purchasing an additional 711,514 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 299.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 862,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after purchasing an additional 646,678 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,142,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,310,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,117,000 after purchasing an additional 589,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.