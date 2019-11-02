STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million.

STAA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 623,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,784. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

