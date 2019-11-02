Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.47. Stag Industrial also posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 42.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,514 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,183 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $30.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.83. Stag Industrial has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

