Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on STAN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.02) target price (up from GBX 650 ($8.49)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, October 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, September 13th. Societe Generale raised Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price (up from GBX 970 ($12.67)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 705.33 ($9.22).

Shares of STAN stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 706 ($9.23). 11,442,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion and a PE ratio of 44.40. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 525.80 ($6.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 673.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 676.16.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

