Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks updated its FY20 guidance to $3.00-3.05 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,656,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,123. The company has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.33. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Weeden reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

