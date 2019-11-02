Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $81.67, but opened at $84.19. Starbucks shares last traded at $84.56, with a volume of 14,004,021 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

