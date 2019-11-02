Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSG. Desjardins downgraded shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stars Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stars Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of TSG stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.16. 2,167,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.53. Stars Group has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Stars Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Stars Group’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stars Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 54,571,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,539,000 after buying an additional 2,567,478 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter worth about $232,664,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,213,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,928,000 after purchasing an additional 139,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Stars Group during the second quarter worth about $75,451,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stars Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Stars Group

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

