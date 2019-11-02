Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $98.80

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.80 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.29), with a volume of 245405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.31).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 101.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%.

About Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

