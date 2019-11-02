STASIS EURO Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $78,746.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $35.24 million and $78,746.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00011788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and OKCoin. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00042494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.81 or 0.05692078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014932 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045812 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DSX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDCM, OKCoin, Ethfinex, DDEX and Tokens.net. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

