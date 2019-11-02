State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

STFC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, Director Michelle Lantow bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $31,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

