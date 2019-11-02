State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 178,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,955,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,990,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth about $2,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $557.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.66 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

