State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NYSE:DLX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.20 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

