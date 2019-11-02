State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Holdings in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 261,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $137,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,202.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $452,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,980 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

