State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 166.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 445.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 33.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $15.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.10. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

