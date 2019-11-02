State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 73,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $643,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PB opened at $71.22 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $184.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.90.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

