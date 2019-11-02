State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 680.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,500 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 594.6% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

JBGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

JBGS opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.