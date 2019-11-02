State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,009,000 after acquiring an additional 563,771 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3,391.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,167,000 after buying an additional 444,119 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,908,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,108,000 after buying an additional 201,806 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,020,000 after buying an additional 184,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN opened at $92.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.08. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.57 and a 1 year high of $97.96.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $149,502.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,722.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,108 shares of company stock worth $2,445,572 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.