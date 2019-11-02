State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 137,622 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,622 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $36,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,113,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,420,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,654,000 after acquiring an additional 383,799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Zoetis by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 547,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after acquiring an additional 325,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.68. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $78.90 and a 52 week high of $130.20. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other news, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $756,251.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,935.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.99, for a total value of $562,293.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,182. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

