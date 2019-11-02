State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 46,450 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total value of $474,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.98. 910,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average is $194.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

