State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 6,475 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $41,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,373 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 27,828.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,173,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,094 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,247,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $149.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.38 per share, with a total value of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,280.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $2,314,704.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.