State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,619 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $30,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 105.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $40,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 362.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

EQR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.57.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $31,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $4,012,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,142 shares of company stock valued at $15,424,834 in the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EQR traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.14. 1,260,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,975. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $685.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.66 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.