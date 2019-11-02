State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $26.58 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $26,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,586,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.19.

GPN traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,761. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.22. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,633,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $1,924,464.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,353.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

