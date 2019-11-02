State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $44.87 Million Holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AON were worth $44,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in AON by 45.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 162,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after purchasing an additional 50,511 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in AON by 1.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $228,000. SPF Beheer BV bought a new stake in AON during the third quarter valued at $83,069,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in AON by 1.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.11.

AON traded up $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.85. 803,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day moving average is $188.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $198.61.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

