State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 9,494 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $182,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 24,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,447,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded up $13.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,272.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $874.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,299.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,233.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,179.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $13.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,406.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

