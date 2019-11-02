Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Short Interest Down 6.1% in October

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,200 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 233,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $310,789.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,459.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Thomas Moriarty sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $103,860.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at $482,683.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,668 shares of company stock worth $841,076. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 51.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Shares of Stepan stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,753. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.28. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $101.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.40 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.