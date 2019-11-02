Stephens Begins Coverage on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill lowered New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.69. 4,390,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,987. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

