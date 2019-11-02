Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $58.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $833.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,358.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 441.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

