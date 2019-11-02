Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 195.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 686,771 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $94,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after purchasing an additional 102,976 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,710,000 after purchasing an additional 95,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 46.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.44, for a total transaction of $1,528,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,019.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total transaction of $198,763.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $355,710.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX traded down $4.54 on Friday, reaching $562.24. 431,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,449. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $609.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($3.55). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.46 per share. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.89.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

