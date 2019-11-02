Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,572 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 728,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,529,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. 545,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,798. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

