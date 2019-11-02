Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1,159.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of SYNNEX worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 68,714 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 332,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,761,000 after buying an additional 57,873 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 109,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $53,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,364.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $105,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,940.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,438. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.35. 227,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $120.47.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.96%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.