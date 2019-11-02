Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Sogou Call Options (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,542 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,193% compared to the average volume of 274 call options.

Shares of NYSE:SOGO opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. Sogou has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Sogou alerts:

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $303.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.00 million. Sogou had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Sogou’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the first quarter worth about $232,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 118.2% during the second quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter worth about $1,464,000. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOGO shares. ValuEngine raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sogou in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.