Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,071 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,499% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 74.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2,548.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

