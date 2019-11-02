Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.35

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.35 and last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 1216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $901.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, President Philip Poindexter sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $100,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 362 shares of company stock valued at $13,356 and have sold 29,784 shares valued at $1,110,650. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 355,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 244,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 102,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,988,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

