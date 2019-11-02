Stonegate Agricom (TSE:ST) Downgraded by Compass Point to Hold

Stonegate Agricom (TSE:ST) was downgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Cross Research downgraded shares of Stonegate Agricom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Stonegate Agricom has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.02.

About Stonegate Agricom

Stonegate Agricom Ltd (Stonegate) is a Canada-based development-stage company, which is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing agricultural nutrient projects. The Company focuses on the development of an underground mine in the Lower Phosphate Zone (LPZ) of its Paris Hills Project located in Bear Lake County, Idaho, west of the towns of Paris and Bloomington, and includes the former Bloomington Canyon, Consolidated (Little Canyon) and Paris Canyon (McIlwee) mine sites.

