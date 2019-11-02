StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

SVI stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.41. 134,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.99. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of C$2.26 and a 1-year high of C$3.49.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$34.26 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.