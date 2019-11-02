Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. Store Capital also updated its FY19 guidance to $1.96-1.97 EPS.

STOR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Store Capital has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.46.

Get Store Capital alerts:

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 36.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Store Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Store Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Store Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $72,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Store Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Store Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.