Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Stratasys from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get Stratasys alerts:

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Stratasys has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 33.4% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys in the second quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.