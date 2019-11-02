Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and IOCHPE MAXION S/S (NASDAQ:IOCJY) Head to Head Contrast

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) and IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Strattec Security and IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Strattec Security $487.01 million 0.18 -$17.03 million N/A N/A IOCHPE MAXION S/S $2.65 billion 0.27 $55.08 million $0.12 13.33

IOCHPE MAXION S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security.

Dividends

Strattec Security pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. IOCHPE MAXION S/S pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Strattec Security and IOCHPE MAXION S/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A IOCHPE MAXION S/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Strattec Security shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Strattec Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Strattec Security has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Strattec Security and IOCHPE MAXION S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Strattec Security -3.93% 5.39% 3.26% IOCHPE MAXION S/S 3.36% 7.92% 2.78%

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, Korea, China, and India. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

IOCHPE MAXION S/S Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion S.A. produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles. It also provides heavy structural components, including frames, sidebars, and crossbars; and metal stampings for commercial vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles. In addition, the company offers light structural and automotive components, such as metal stampings for passenger vehicles, brake levers, pedal sets, welded assemblies, structural parts, and other automotive components. Further, it produces freight cars, railway wheels, and castings, as well as industrial castings and freight cars. Iochpe-Maxion S.A. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cruzeiro, Brazil.

