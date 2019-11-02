Strs Ohio Has $642,000 Holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Opus Bank worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPB. Castine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 609,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 321,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Opus Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,489,000 after purchasing an additional 76,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Opus Bank by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,238 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Opus Bank alerts:

NASDAQ OPB opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.28. Opus Bank has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $62.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Opus Bank will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

OPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Hovde Group upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Opus Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Opus Bank Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.