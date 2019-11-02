Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Bancorp worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 3,288.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 21.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 23.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 24.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bancorp stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $622.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.76 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 30.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bancorp Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

