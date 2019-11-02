Strs Ohio Purchases 389 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $548,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 31.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RS. Longbow Research raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $104.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $117.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.61%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

